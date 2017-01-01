PRESS RELEASE China-India Troop Standoff in Doklam Region Comes to an End Aug. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—India’s External Ministry issued a statement today indicating an end to the two-month-plus stand-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the Doklam region near the tri-junction—Tibet (China), Sikkim (India) and Bhutanpoint—that began on June 16. The statement said: "In recent weeks, India and China maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam...we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests. On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing." The standoff started when Bhutan resented China building a road that runs through the disputed Bhutan-Tibet (China) border and evoked its security arrangement with India. India sent troops to stop the road construction. The new agreement will ensure maintaining status quo prior to June 16 and immediate withdrawal of troops by both sides. According to available reports, both sides agreed not to escalate the situation further following Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to China and meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in Beijing on July 28. In the interim, details were worked out. The timing of the agreement suggests it was reached in light of the upcoming BRICS Summit (Sept. 3-5) in Xiamen, where the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are scheduled to meet to further the BRICS role in the world economy and security. Without the agreement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have been under political pressure within his own country not to attend the Summit.