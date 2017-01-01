PRESS RELEASE Hun Sen Throws National Democratic Institute Out of Cambodia for Organizing Color Revolution Aug. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered the National Democratic Institute (NDI, whose Chairwoman is Madeline Albright) out of the country on Wednesday, telling the foreign members they had seven days to leave the country. The NDI and its sister organization, International Republican Institute (IRI, chaired by John McCain), are the two wings of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the core regime-change institution in the United States, funded by the government, which is at the center of every color revolution around the world in tandem with the George Soros funded operations. The DNI has worked directly with the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), a merger of the Human Rights Party and the Sam Rainsy Party. Rainsy is the French-Cambodian banker who has run operations against Hun Sen for decades, while the Human Rights Party is essentially a creation of the NDI. According to the Cambodia Daily, a mouthpiece for the opposition, "Radio Free Asia and Voice of America have also both been accused of not fulfilling tax and registration obligations. The Cambodia Daily, whose publisher is a U.S. citizen, was hit with a $6.3 million unaudited tax bill and threatened with imminent closure if it is not paid by September 4." The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh issued a statement denouncing the action and questioning the government’s commitment to democracy. Hun Sen responded that America’s version of democracy was "bloody and brutal," and that Cambodia does not need to be instructed in democracy. He reminded the world that the NDI and the U.S. government openly supported the Khmer Rouge for years after Vietnem helped Hun Sen and others crush the genocidal regime and establish a new government. The western press still today refers to Hun Sen as a "former Khmer Rouge officer," leaving out that he was part of the revolt against them when they showed their genocidal intentions, while also leaving out the West’s support for the Khmer Rouge for over a decade against Hun Sen’s government. In a Press TV interview today, EIR’s Mike Billington reviewed the LaRouche movement’s leading role in defending the Cambodian government under Hun Sen against the NDI and IRI run subversion efforts over the past several decades, including Gail Billington’s interviews with the Prime Minister for EIR in the 1990s.