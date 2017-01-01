|
PRESS RELEASE
BRICS under China’s Chairmanship Has Reached the ‘Second Golden Decade,’ Says Ryabkov
Aug. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—In an interview with Xinhua on Aug. 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the BRICS mechanism under China’s chairmanship this year has entered the second golden decade, following a decade of prosperity.
he told Xinhua. Ryabkov’s remarks pertain to the upcoming summit in China’s southeastern coastal city of Xiamen on Sept 3-5 where leaders of the five BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—will meet.
Similar views were expressed by David Thomas, chief executive officer of Think Global, a Sydney-based consultant firm, who spoke exclusively to Xinhua today saying the BRICS nations are "stepping into the vacuum of global leadership" that has been created by the withdrawal of the countries, particularly those in the West, previously associated with worldwide leadership. Another observer, David Gosset, founder of the Europe-China Forum and the New Silk Road Initiative, told Xinhua during an interview that
He noted that the Xiamen Summit
Xinhua reported today.
Meanwhile, reports from New Delhi indicate that a team has been sent to Xiamen to arrange meetings—on the sidelines of the BRICS summit—for the Indian premier Narendra Modi with leaders from across South East and Central Asia, Africa, and North America, who will be attending the summit. There had been some uncertainty as to whether or not Modi would participate in the BRICS summit, in light of unresolved tensions with host China, and Modi’s decision earlier this year to boycott the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.
China has invited leaders of Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Guinea (African Union chair) and Mexico as part of BRICS outreach. There are reports that leaders of Tajikistan and Philippines could also be part of this outreach exercise, The Economic Times reported.