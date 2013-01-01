PRESS RELEASE Efforts Underway To Whip Up New ’Chemical Weapons’ Hoax against Syria Aug. 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—Just as the Syrian Army is enjoying significant success in combatting ISIS, with the backing of Russian forces, a new "confidential" UN report has surfaced, claiming that North Korea has been supplying chemical weapons to the Assad government. According to several media sources, the memo, "seen by Reuters," alleges that two shipments from North Korea that were headed to the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), which has overseen the country’s chemical weapons program since the 1970s, were intercepted "sometime" in the past six months. No details are given as to when or where the alleged interception took place. Nor is there information as to what exactly was being transported. That hasn’t deterred Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, from claiming earlier this week that President Assad "continues to use chemical weapons in attacks on his own people," pointing to the sarin gas bomb allegedly dropped on Khan Sheykhoun on April 4 of this year by a Syrian plane. She made these remarks on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the 2013 chemical weapons attack in Ghouta, Syria, which killed 1,400 people, and was blamed on the Assad government. The State Department also used the Ghouta anniversary to demand that the Syrian government cease its use of chemical weapons, fully declare its chemical weapons stockpiles, and cooperate with the Fact-Finding Mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), whose competence the Russian government has correctly attacked, as well as with the UN-OPCW Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM).