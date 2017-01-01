|
A Meeting of the Minds of Russian and Egyptian Foreign Ministers
Aug. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met today in Moscow. Lavrov followed their meeting with a press conference.
Lavrov opened by announcing that they had reviewed all relations between the two countries, and stated, "Egypt is our leading partner in the Mideast and North Africa."
Lavrov said that Russia had held several meetings in Cairo which "made it possible to agree on the Syrian deescalation zones in Eastern Ghouta and Homs," and that both were "helping form a collective delegation of the Syrian opposition to negotiate with the government on a constructive and realistic platform," in which all political and tribal groups would participate. He said that is also true for Libya, and for stopping the bloodshed in Yemen as well. Lavrov pointed out that the Arab-Israeli problem must also be resolved.
He said that Russia and Egypt are actively cooperating to find a solution that would make it possible to implement that long-standing agreement.
In Libya, said Lavrov,
Asked if there were progress in building the nuclear power plant in El Dabaa in Egypt, and other big projects, Lavrov said,