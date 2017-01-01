PRESS RELEASE Pacific Command Chief: Diplomatic Approach To North Korea means To Resolve Standoff With North Korea Aug. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a press conference at the U.S. air base in Osan, South Korea, Adm. Harry Harris, the commander of U.S. Pacific Command, said that the diplomatic approach is the "stronger and more powerful" means to resolve the standoff with North Korea, adding such efforts should be backed by credible military capability. "The most important starting point is that diplomatic starting point. We hope and work for a diplomatic solution to the challenge presented by (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un, because credible combat power should be in support of diplomacy and not the other way around," he said. Secretary of State Tillerson today in a press conference on Afghanistan, interjected that the U.S. is taking note of the fact that North Korea has not conducted any missile or nuclear tests since the unanimous UN Security Council vote on new sanctions, and that this gives hope that there would soon be a basis for talks. In Korea, Harris was joined at the press conference by Gen. John Hyten. Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, director of the Missile Defense Agency, and Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea. "The unusual joint press conference of top U.S. military officers in South Korea was seen as an effort to reassure U.S. commitment to defending South Korea amid concerns in Seoul over a possible unilateral military action by tough-talking U.S. President Donald Trump," r eported the Korea Herald. Brooks called Kim Jong-un’s statement that he would be delaying the planned Guam demonstration a success for diplomacy. "Having a pause in provocations is always a good thing. That means there would be some success for diplomatic efforts. Key decisions should be left up to Kim Jong-un. In the meantime, we are going to exercise because we need to be ready," Brooks told reporters.