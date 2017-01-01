|
PRESS RELEASE
Opium Production Funds Terrorism in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Reminds Trump, NATO
Aug. 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department called attention in an Aug. 18 "Comment on the Drug Situation in Afghanistan," to the recent recommendation by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, John Sopko, that the U.S. develop a U.S. anti-drug strategy for Afghanistan. Sopko’s recommendation is relevant, the Foreign Ministry noted, given that "drug production in Afghanistan is breaking records."
President Trump is announcing a "new" strategy for Afghanistan in a televised address Monday night.
The statement elaborated this worsening reality:
