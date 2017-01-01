PRESS RELEASE The Kiev Regime Is Escalating Tensions with Russia Aug. 21, 2017 (EIRNA)—Germany’s second-largest national news daily, Süddeutsche Zeitung, leaks today that according to information from Berlin, which is based on, among other things, reports by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's mission in eastern Ukraine (Liev), the Ukrainian military is currently trying to move the front line to its advantage. It is apparent that the Kiev forces are also risking an increase of tensions, Berlin government circles say. The German government, the news daily adds, very clearly, and with growing concern, is also taking note that the (Kiev) Ukrainian side of the conflict is increasingly to blame. The government’s concern is that in any possible scenario, Kiev’s calculation would cause counterproductive consequences. Süddeutsche Zeitung writes: "Trump could ease the sanctions independently based on the situation at the line of contact. And then Kiev would suffer double damage: an improvement of the situation for Russia, and an escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine at the same time."