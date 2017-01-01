|
PRESS RELEASE
Andrew Young Speaks on Charlottesville, Points to Economic Dimension
Aug. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, Former UN Ambassador, Atlanta Mayor, and civil rights leader Andrew Young directly attacked the new racial Trump-gate operation, insisting, as Trump did, that development and jobs are the only solution to racial problems, as the rage comes from the forgotten people.
Young said that this has been
He said his father taught him that racial hatred was a disease, and that you don’t get angry with sick people, you help them.
Todd asked what Amb. Young thought of Trump. He said,
He said that people in the White House were saying there is no military solution to the North Korea problem. "That’s right—there’s no military solution to any problem. But there are economic solutions." He pointed to FDR in 1945, the creation of the UN, and a generation of economic development. This part was left out of the transcript posted by NBC! Helga Zepp-LaRouche said Young is right, but he must also pose the solution—that the U.S. must join the New Silk Road, NOW, and implement the LaRouche Four Laws to restore the jobs and development he is promoting, and stop the threat of civil war and assassination of the President.
Asked about the fight against Confederate symbols, Young described how the city of Atlanta once got in a fight to take down a Confederate flag—they got the flag down, but lost an election as a result, and lost the development process with it.
Asked if Romney was right to demand an apology from Trump for what he said after Charlottesville, Young responded: "I think Trump should apologize for Mitch McConnell!"