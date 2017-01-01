|
EU Ambassador: Russia Has No Plans To Attack NATO Countries
Aug. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—The European Union’s Ambassador to Moscow, Lithuanian diplomat Vigaudas Usackas, said Russia has no plans to attack NATO countries. "Russia may be regarded as a rather quarrelsome country, but it is my deep conviction that it is not going to attack NATO countries," Usackas said according to TASS, citing the daily Respublika, Usackas also said despite speculation that Russia would had such plans "there are no such intentions."
He called for a "sober" attitude on the forthcoming Russian-Belarusan military exercise West-2017.
