PRESS RELEASE Rise in Lindner’s Popularity on Pro-Russia Policy in Germany Aug. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—In Germany, as in the United States, the population does not accept a new Cold War—or even hot war— with Russia, despite the insistence of both the neoconservative and neoliberal elites, and nearly all of the media, that it must be so. Bloomberg News had to note in an Aug. 9 article that the German politician rising fastest in approval going into Sept. 17 national elections is Christian Lindner, chairman of the Free Democratic Party (FDP). Linder’s approval rose after he was attacked in Germany’s mainstream media for proposing on Aug. 5 a policy of cooperation with Russia (and with Trump’s United States), including "provisionally" recognizing that Crimea has become part of Russia. Bloomberg reported a poll published Aug. 9, in which 44.4% of Germans surveyed agreed with Lindner, while 43.2% disagreed with him. The news service reports Lindner is likely to get the FDP over the 5% threshold and back into the Bundestag, in which case he will possibly become Foreign Minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s next government.