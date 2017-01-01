|
PRESS RELEASE
U.S.-Made Chemical Weapons Found in Syria
Aug. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad announced at a press conference yesterday that chemical weapons, including hand grenades and munitions for grenade launchers filled with the CN and CS non-lethal gas, from the Britain and the United States, were found in areas of Aleppo and East Ghouta that had been freed from terrorists according to Al Masdar News.
Commenting on the discovery, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russia’s Vesti FM radio station:
according to the report from TASS.