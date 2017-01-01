PRESS RELEASE U.S.-Made Chemical Weapons Found in Syria Aug. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad announced at a press conference yesterday that chemical weapons, including hand grenades and munitions for grenade launchers filled with the CN and CS non-lethal gas, from the Britain and the United States, were found in areas of Aleppo and East Ghouta that had been freed from terrorists according to Al Masdar News. Commenting on the discovery, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russia’s Vesti FM radio station: "The consequences of the war that has been raging in Syria for many years are now being analyzed, and material evidence has started to emerge—it has been mentioned many times at various levels. The fact is that the Western states and regional countries have directly or indirectly supplied banned poisonous substances to militants, terrorists and extremists active in Syria," according to the report from TASS.