|
PRESS RELEASE
The War Party Goes to War on The Nation Magazine
Aug. 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Washington Post, the voice of the Empire in the nation’s capital, unleashed its guns today on the preeminent liberal-progressive magazine The Nation for breaching the controlled media on the Empire’s demand for war on Russia.
While the immediate cause of the war to destroy The Nation and its editor, Katrina Vanden Heuvel, is ostensibly their decision to publish the powerful article by Patrick Lawrence on the VIPS exposure of the fraud underlying Russia-gate, they do not hide their pent-up rage that The Nation has refused to fully accept the lies about Russia all along. Although the Post doesn’t mention that Vanden Heuvel’s husband, Steven Cohen, is one of the leading Russian experts who has fought the lying hysteria against Russia and warned that it could lead to nuclear war, he is clearly an unnamed target. Cohen is a member of the American Committee for East West Accord (as is Vanden Heuvel’s father, William Vanden Heuvel), composed of former leading U.S. ambassadors to Russia and other nations, and scholars), which has campaigned to end Russia-gate.
The Post reports that they, and a group of The Nation contributors, have forced Vanden Heuvel to review the Lawrence article.
"Katrina Vanden Heuvel," they write,
She said the review should conclude by week’s end.
This follows by one day a piece in The Hill which interviewed several Wall Street-funded tech firms which question the scientific assessment in the VIPS report, that the stolen data could not have been hacked, but could only have been downloaded internally at the DNC.
The primary target is The Nation’s refusal to back Russia-gate. On this Vanden Heuvel defended her work:
The Post reports that in June, a group of Nation writers wrote to Vanden Heuvel challenging her refusal to join in Russia-gate and Trump-gate (although they have opposed many of Trump’s policies). The letter repeats the "big lie" assumptions about Trump colluding with Russians, firing Comey to stop the investigation, etc., adding that this "raises serious questions about his competence."
Then they write: