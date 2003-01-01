|
New Press Breakthroughs on VIPS Memo
Aug. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—"What If the DNC Russian Hack Was Really a Leak After All? A new report raises questions media and Democrats would rather ignore," is the title of an article by Danielle Ryan in the liberal-leaning Salon magazine today. Ryan keys off Patrick Lawrence’s article on the VIPS Memo in The Nation, reviewing the conclusions of the VIPS intelligence pros and forensic investigators, to hammer at the implications of the media blackout.
"The silence from mainstream outlets on this is interesting, if for no other reason than the information appears in a highly-regarded liberal magazine with a reputation for vigorous and thorough reporting, not some right-wing fringe conspiracy outlet carrying water for Donald Trump....
"For the media and mainstream liberals to dismiss the information presented in Lawrence’s article as lacking in evidence would be breathtakingly ironic, given how little evidence they required to build a narrative to suit themselves and absolve Clinton of any responsibility for losing the election.
"The authors of this report are highly experienced and well-regarded professionals. That they can be dismissed out of hand or ignored entirely is a sad commentary on the state of the media which purports to be concerned by the plague of fake news.
"If these new findings are accurate, those who pushed the Russia hacking narrative with little evidence have a lot to answer for. The Clinton campaign promoted a narrative that has pushed U.S.-Russia relations to the brink at an incredibly dangerous time.
"Unlike the cacophony of anonymous sources cited by the media over the past year, these experts are ready to put their names to their assertions. They expect that pundits, politicians and the media will cast doubt on their findings, but say they are prepared to answer any substantive challenges on their merits. That is more than any other investigators or intelligence agencies have offered to this point,"
Ryan wrote.
Salon’s piece, in turn, generated the story in the New York Post today, "New Report Claims DNC Hack Was an Inside Job—Not Russia," wherein the Salon and The Nation stories on the VIPS memo are pitted against The Hill’s "cybersecurity experts." The Post, however, concludes with the fact that "the VIPS were formed in 2003 to protest the way the administration of George W. Bush manipulated intelligence to justify the Iraq war."