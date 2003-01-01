New Press Breakthroughs on VIPS Memo

Aug. 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—"What If the DNC Russian Hack Was Really a Leak After All? A new report raises questions media and Democrats would rather ignore," is the title of an article by Danielle Ryan in the liberal-leaning Salon magazine today. Ryan keys off Patrick Lawrence’s article on the VIPS Memo in The Nation, reviewing the conclusions of the VIPS intelligence pros and forensic investigators, to hammer at the implications of the media blackout.

"The silence from mainstream outlets on this is interesting, if for no other reason than the information appears in a highly-regarded liberal magazine with a reputation for vigorous and thorough reporting, not some right-wing fringe conspiracy outlet carrying water for Donald Trump....

"For the media and mainstream liberals to dismiss the information presented in Lawrence’s article as lacking in evidence would be breathtakingly ironic, given how little evidence they required to build a narrative to suit themselves and absolve Clinton of any responsibility for losing the election.

"The authors of this report are highly experienced and well-regarded professionals. That they can be dismissed out of hand or ignored entirely is a sad commentary on the state of the media which purports to be concerned by the plague of fake news.

"If these new findings are accurate, those who pushed the Russia hacking narrative with little evidence have a lot to answer for. The Clinton campaign promoted a narrative that has pushed U.S.-Russia relations to the brink at an incredibly dangerous time.