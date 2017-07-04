PRESS RELEASE British Author of ‘To Kill the President,’ Escalates His Scenario for Assassination of Trump Aug. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—A book favorably described by a reviewer in the Guardian as a "political thriller," presents a scenario for the assassination of President Trump, attempted by members of his cabinet. The book is titled, To Kill the President, by Sam Bourne, which is a pseudonym for Guardian correspondent Jonathan Freedland. It was released on July 4, 2017, by HarperCollins. Now Freedland is escalating his attacks on Trump in his latest posts in the Guardian. Under the headline "Trump Has Taken Us To the Brink of Nuclear War. Can He Be Stopped?" in the Aug. 9 Guardian, he writes, "[T]he chief anxiety provoked by the notion of Trump in the White House was this: that he was sufficiently reckless, impulsive and stupid to bring the world to the brink of nuclear war." He says that anxiety has proven to be well-founded! He follows this on Aug. 11, writing, "Anyone hoping that the Deep State will depose an unhinged American president before all-out war with North Korea needs to think again." He says that the hope that the three generals—Mattis, Kelly, and McMaster—will contain Trump appears unlikely, meaning that the only real hope is Mueller. In his book, the President is obviously modeled on the image of President Trump presented by the regime-change coup plotters: an impetuous, deranged, vulgar figure, described by the Guardian book reviewer as one "who lives in the grey area between the sociopathic and the psychopathic." He is presented as one who is manipulated by an evil controller, modeled on Bannon, and the two conspiring to kill him are the Defense Secretary, a former General, and the Chief of Staff, resembling Priebus. The book opens with a raging President ordering a nuclear strike on North Korea, which is only averted by deft maneuvers by the Defense Secretary and the Chief of Staff. The two soon conclude that the President is nuts, but that it is not possible to remove him either by the 25th Amendment or impeachment—thus, they hatch an assassination plot, which is ultimately thwarted by a heroic holdover from the previous President (obviously modeled on Obama), who is now the Deputy Counsel to the President. Freedland was the Guardian’s Washington correspondent during the 2016 election, and now writes a weekly column, in addition to being a presenter on the BBC’s history series, "The Long View." In the early 1990s, he had a stint as a reporter at the Washington Post. In his current article, he stops short of the "solution" presented in his novel, assassination!