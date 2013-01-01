PRESS RELEASE Original Guccifer Says ‘Guccifer 2.0’ Is a U.S. Intelligence Operation Aug. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a press interview with Fox News, the original Guccifer, the Romanian Marcel Lehel Lazar, who is now doing time in Romania for his 2013 hacking of the computer of Sidney Blumenthal, Hillary Clinton’s former political aide, said that he believed that "Guccifer 2.0," the hacker allegedly behind multiple DNC leaks, is an "inside job" of various U.S. government agencies. "I think Guccifer two-zero is something made from guys at the State Department. Some guys from the cyber command of the NSA, and some guys from the Vault, Vault 7 of the CIA.... The Russians are more skillful than this, to let the tracks saved in the documents point to them. So, this is made by the other guys who want to put and point to the Russians," Lazar said. Lazar’s comments are consistent with the fuller evaluation of the fabricated Russiagate affair presented by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).