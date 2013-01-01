|
PRESS RELEASE
Original Guccifer Says ‘Guccifer 2.0’ Is a U.S. Intelligence Operation
Aug. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a press interview with Fox News, the original Guccifer, the Romanian Marcel Lehel Lazar, who is now doing time in Romania for his 2013 hacking of the computer of Sidney Blumenthal, Hillary Clinton’s former political aide, said that he believed that "Guccifer 2.0," the hacker allegedly behind multiple DNC leaks, is an "inside job" of various U.S. government agencies.
Lazar said.
Lazar’s comments are consistent with the fuller evaluation of the fabricated Russiagate affair presented by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).