PRESS RELEASE Lavrov Elaborates the BRICS Multipolarity as an Alternative to Unipolar System Chaos Aug. 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—In his Aug. 11 speech at the Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the five-nation BRICS as an alternative to unipolar chaos. He referred to those who want to maintain a unipolar world as believing in chaos theory, while multipolarity is the way of the future, which is now being led by the BRICS. Whereas some in the West claim a multipolar world would lead to chaos, TASS quoted Lavrov as saying: "Speaking about chaos, another analysis will be, perhaps, appropriate here: There are many factors that show that those who advanced the controlled chaos theory have many proponents among the current politicians." "When somewhere, some distant regions see constant turbulence, the countries that neighbor the crisis areas must be more engaged in settling this situation than strengthening their own economy and their possibilities on the world arena," he explained. "If we look into the facts, the chaos sown in Iraq and Libya, in the region of the Middle East and North Africa as a whole, the impulse given to the negative processes by the outside intervention with the use of sheer force—this all is flesh and blood of the unipolarity that our Western counterparts are trying to preserve," Lavrov continued. By contrast Lavrov countered, "a new multipolar world is emerging. New centers of economic growth have come to be, as well as new financial centers, which will later gain political influence. These countries want to protect their interests, taking part in determining the global agenda, setting the tone for international relations particularly in regions where these new centers are located. These are China, India, Brazil and South Africa to name a few," Lavrov said naming the other four members of the BRICS, besides Russia. Minister Lavrov’s full remarks were published by the Foreign Ministry