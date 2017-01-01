PRESS RELEASE Russian and U.S. Military Leaders Discuss Cooperation in Syria and Iraq Aug. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford spoke by phone on Aug. 8, concerning cooperation in Iraq and Syria, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by TASS. "The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria and Iraq and discussed further actions to counter international terrorist organizations, as well as issues of the functioning of the de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria," the statement said. A statement by Dunford’s office, reported TASS, said: "The conversation addressed issues of mutual concern between the U.S. and Russia militaries. The military leaders have spoken several times in the past year and, keeping with past practice, both have agreed not to disclose the details of their conversation."