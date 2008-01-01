|
PRESS RELEASE
Debt Load on U.S. Corporations Goes Well Above Any Previous Level
Aug. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a reminder that the debt of U.S. non-financial corporations, doubled in seven years, is going to collapse, Zero Hedge today published a report by a Goldman Sachs researcher. The report is that for all corporations except financial, the ratio of the net debt of the companies, to their earnings, is at the level of 1.8:1. The previous highest level ever reached, was 1.52:1 in the second half of 2008, immediately before the financial crash. The measure for the earnings is EBIDTA, "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization;" so the ratio is based on a measure of revenue which is considerably more than the companies actually have available to pay any principal on their debts.
At the same time, the report notes,