PRESS RELEASE Even Alan Greenspan Warns That the Financial Bubble in Government Bonds Is Ready To Burst Aug. 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Even Alan Greenspan is issuing warnings about the financial bubble ready to burst. In an Aug. 1 interview with Bloomberg, he recommended worrying about it. "We are experiencing a bubble, not in stock prices, but in bond prices." He referred to how there has been a run of "real long-term interest rates [that] are much too low and therefore unsustainable." He warns, "When they move higher, they are likely to move reasonably fast." That’s when the bubble can burst. Greenspan repeated in warnings in other interviews, including CNBC on Aug. 4. There he noted that in a bull market that’s about to break, the markets look the strongest right before they are about to crash. "The real problem is that when the bond-market bubble collapses, long-term interest rates will rise." Greenspan speaks of how stocks, in particular, will be hit, along with bonds. Greenspan’s warnings come as other financial outlets are warning of other dangerous bubbles, primarily within the corporate bond market, and auto and student loans.