PRESS RELEASE
U.S. Envoy McGurk: U.S.-Russian Cooperation in Syria Working Well
Aug. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy for the anti-ISIS war, delivered a detailed update on the status of the campaign in both Iraq and Syria, yesterday. During his remarks, he stressed, among other things, the importance of U.S. cooperation with Russia, which he said is working very well. Since the June 18 incident in which a U.S. Navy jet shot down a Syrian jet,
Later on, McGurk said that the ceasefire in southwest, jointly negotiated with Russia and Jordan, is working well. "So we’re well into the third week of it now, and the results have been quite promising thus far. The fighting has largely stopped," he said.
In response to a question, McGurk said that there has been no effect on the cooperation with Russia from the scandalizing in Washington of U.S.-Russia relations. "So far we’ve not seen an effect on our engagement with the Russians when it comes to Syria," he said.