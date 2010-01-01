PRESS RELEASE

China Brings Silk Road Projects to Haiti, Electricity, Housing, Infrastructure in Port-au-Prince

Aug. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Haitian Press Agency (AHP) has announced that China is committed to an infrastructure-building program of $30 billion, focussed on Port-au-Prince, and starting very soon, according to yesterday's Huffington Post. Mayor Youri Chevry gave details this week, including that there will be new housing, a railway from Port-au-Prince to the countryside, market facilities, and a new City Hall. A priority will be the construction of a 600-Megawatt electricity plant to supply the city.

A delegation from China spend eight days in Haiti, ending Aug. 2. Haiti Libre reports that there will be continuing work on the timetable for these projects.

The principal agencies involved are the Southwest Municipal Engineering and Design Research Institute of China, and Bati Ayiti (Build Haiti), based in Haiti. Staff are already being recruited; the projects are expected to have 20,000 workers on the job as of December this year.

This initiative comes from the May Belt and Road summit in Beijing, Huffington Post reports, where President Xi Jinping offered infrastructure projects to more than 100 countries, in the spirit of the new Silk Road.