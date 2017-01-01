PRESS RELEASE More Denunciations of U.S. Sanctions by European Business Associations Aug. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Two European business groups denounced the new anti-Russian sanctions passed by Congress. A director of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) issued a statement denouncing the new sanctions. "There is an impression that the American side places emphasis on its own economic interests. In this respect, the European Commission’s decision to think about possible retaliatory measures comes as a logical reaction to extraterritorial sanctions, questionable from the point of view of the international law," said Volker Treier, Deputy Chief Executive and Managing Director of International Economic Affairs at the DIHK. "This would have a painful impact on the German economy in general," he said, reported TASS. The Association of European Businesses also issued a statement, saying it "expresses its disagreement over U.S. economic sanctions. The Association calls on the heads of states and governments of the EU, the U.S.A., and Russia to define a new policy, leaving business out of politics and finding a common, mutually acceptable, solution in the spirit of peace and conciliation. The Association is convinced that business is one of the most important connecting links between states and people, and the principle of free trade should not be restricted by such measures."