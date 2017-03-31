PRESS RELEASE Rep. Rohrabacher Calls Attention to VIPS Memo ‘Denying Russian Hacking’ Aug. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—California Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher stepped forward today as the first member of the U.S. Congress to take up the memorandums issued by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) exposing the British-pushed lie that "Russia hacked the U.S. elections." Citing the VIPS, a press release issued by his office reports that "Rep. Dana Rohrabacher today drew the attention of members of Congress to a report of ‘major significance in the debate over Russia’s involvement in the last election.’ The report, drawn up by intelligence community veterans, concluded that the so-called hacking of the Democratic National Committee before last year’s elections could not have been done by Russians, but was instead an inside job made to look like Moscow’s handiwork." Rep. Rohrabacher, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats, is cited: "The findings of these specialists destroy the credibility of the charges that Russia hacked the system, disclosed the emails, and thus greatly impacted the outcome of the last election. These bogus charges have done great damage to our ability to work with Russia and have distracted the American people from the real threat of radical Islamic terrorism. This phony campaign has been used to disrupt the right of our new President to accomplish his goals and set the policies approved by the American voters." Rohrabacher’s release was quickly given national and international attention through a Sputnik news story headlined "U.S. Intel Report ‘Destroys Credibility’ of Russia Hacking Charges—Rohrabacher." Sputnik’s English-language had featured the July 24 VIPS Memo itself yesterday, embedding a link to the memo in its story, and made reference to it again in a story today covering McCain’s lunacy against Trump’s signing statement on Russian sanctions. Coverage of the explosive VIPS memo continues to build in the U.S. and internationally. The German blog Nachdenkseiten ran the full text of the memorandum in German, and in Italy, two blogs, Ilfattoquotidiano and antimafiaduemila, published an article on the memo written by Italian journalist and politician, Giuletto Chiese. In the U.S., Trump supporter Roger Stone posted the full VIPS memo today on his website, stonecoldtruth.com, while Canadian site "Global Research" published an article by one Mike Whitney, asking "Did Hillary Scapegoat Russia to Save Her Campaign?" which features including prominently the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee's March 31, 2017 exclusive interview with VIPS founding member Ray McGovern on the fraud.