PRESS RELEASE
Rep. Rohrabacher Calls Attention to VIPS Memo ‘Denying Russian Hacking’
Aug. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—California Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher stepped forward today as the first member of the U.S. Congress to take up the memorandums issued by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) exposing the British-pushed lie that "Russia hacked the U.S. elections."
Citing the VIPS, a press release issued by his office reports that
Rep. Rohrabacher, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats, is cited:
Rohrabacher’s release was quickly given national and international attention through a Sputnik news story headlined "U.S. Intel Report ‘Destroys Credibility’ of Russia Hacking Charges—Rohrabacher." Sputnik’s English-language had featured the July 24 VIPS Memo itself yesterday, embedding a link to the memo in its story, and made reference to it again in a story today covering McCain’s lunacy against Trump’s signing statement on Russian sanctions.
Coverage of the explosive VIPS memo continues to build in the U.S. and internationally. The German blog Nachdenkseiten ran the full text of the memorandum in German, and in Italy, two blogs, Ilfattoquotidiano and antimafiaduemila, published an article on the memo written by Italian journalist and politician, Giuletto Chiese. In the U.S., Trump supporter Roger Stone posted the full VIPS memo today on his website, stonecoldtruth.com, while Canadian site "Global Research" published an article by one Mike Whitney, asking "Did Hillary Scapegoat Russia to Save Her Campaign?" which features including prominently the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee's March 31, 2017 exclusive interview with VIPS founding member Ray McGovern on the fraud.