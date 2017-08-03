|
PRESS RELEASE
Nunes Moving Against Obama Officials Who Violated U.S. Laws on Classified Information
August 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is on the warpath against senior Obama administration officials, who, in their zeal to crush the Trump campaign and Presidency, broke U.S. law in "unmasking" and then leaking to the press National Security Agency-gathered intelligence on U.S. citizens. (Unmasking is the name given to a formal request to identify Americans in an intelligence document.)
Nunes wrote National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats on July 27, requesting technical assistance in drafting legislation to reform procedures for the unmasking of U.S. citizens’ names in intelligence reports. What is explosive about the letter, available on the Committee’s website, is its description of how senior Obama administration officials were given "easy access to U.S. person information," which was then leaked to the media:
—emphasis in the original—and,
Nunes wrote.
The Hill reported, as did many media, that "sources familiar with the Nunes letter identified the official as then-U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power." Nunes’s letter elaborated:
This not a matter of minor misdemeanors. As Nunes’s letter notes:
On August 1, Nunes followed up with a letter to NSA chief Adm. Michael Rogers, requesting information on the total number of "unmasking" requests made by Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor, in the 13 months preceding President Trump’s inauguration. According to Fox News, Nunes’s letter asks for documents on Rhodes be sent by August 21.
The naming of Rhodes brings the number of top Obama officials under investigation by the House Intelligence Committee to four, with former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and CIA Director John Brennan, being the other two besides Rhodes and Power fingered as mass "unmaskers."