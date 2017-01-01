|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia Announces New De-Escalation Zone Agreement
Aug. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov announced, this morning, that agreement was reached a third de-escalation zone in Homs province, reports Tass.
he said.
The cease fire was to have begun at noon today, local time. As with the other zones, ISIS and Al Nusra are specifically excluded, and the opposition groups signing on to the agreement are required to drive those groups out of the areas that they control.
Konashenkov said that Russian military police will have the task of separating the two sides, and will establish two checkpoints along the line of contact north of Homs as well as three observation posts.
Konashenkov said. "The opposition, in turn, will unblock the section of the Homs-Hama highway passing through the de-escalation zone."