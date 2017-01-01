PRESS RELEASE Global Times : ‘Tillerson’s North Korea Statement Shows Courage’ Aug. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Communist Party of China’s paper Global Times’ editorial today, under the title above, praises Tillerson’s direct statement to North Korea that the U.S. does not seek to overthrow the regime nor conduct military actions against North Korea, followed by: "Tillerson’s words are in contradiction to the increasingly harsh rhetoric against Pyongyang from U.S. authorities." They then quote Lindsey Graham’s rant that Trump is ready for war on North Korea. The editorial states: "Many Americans would think Tillerson is showing weakness, but we see his statement as the most courageous expression from Washington regarding the Korean Peninsula issue." They note that the threats from the U.S. over the years are now "outdated" and "no longer effective," but still "Washington refuses to adjust its policies." They reject the claim that increased Chinese sanctions on the North would solve anything, and call on Washington to "leave some alternatives for Pyongyang and make it believe that abandoning its nuclear and missile programs will do more good than insisting on this path." Otherwise, they conclude, " As long as confrontation between North Korea and the U.S. exists, Pyongyang will not change its course on developing nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the common wish of many countries. Political courage is required if they are to stick to this goal." In stark contrast, today’s Wall Street Journal editorializes on "Tillerson’s Korea Confusion," arguing that Tillerson is being beguiled by China and undermining the need for "regime change," while the Journal also runs an op-ed by madman John Bolton saying "Some sort of strike is likely unavailable unless China agrees to regime change in Pyongyang."