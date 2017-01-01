PRESS RELEASE Gatilov: Russia Still Expects U.S. Cooperation in Syria Aug. 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennadi Gatilov told TASS yesterday that he expects Russian cooperation with the U.S. in Syria to continue, despite the poor state of U.S.-Russian relations. When asked if souring relations between Russia and the United States were affecting the process of the Syrian settlement, he said that "until now, we have been in contact with the Americans, particularly as far as the setup of de-escalation zones in southern Syria is concerned." He added that now there is a small pause, but, "I would like to hope that in the future, our cooperation aimed at eliminating the terrorist threat in Syria will continue."