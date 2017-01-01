PRESS RELEASE VP Pence Pushes Line about Russian Threat in Baltics and Georgia Aug. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is using his tour of the Baltic states and Georgia to push the Anglo-American war agenda for against Russia. "A strong and united NATO is more necessary today than at any point since the collapse of communism a quarter-century ago and no threat looms larger in the Baltic states than the specter of aggression from your unpredictable neighbor to the east," Pence declared at a news conference with the three Baltic Presidents in Tallinn, yesterday. "Under President Donald Trump, the United States stands firmly behind our Article 5 pledge of mutual defense. An attack on one of us is an attack on us all." Pence pledged that President Trump would soon sign the Iran-Russia sanctions bill. The three Baltic Presidents welcomed Pence’s remarks and called for U.S. Patriot batteries to be deployed in their countries as well as additional NATO air policing of their airspace. Pence continued propagating the Russia threat in Georgia, today. "America stands with Georgia," Pence said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili. "Today, Russia continues to occupy one-fifth of Georgian territory," Pence said, referring to Abkhazia and South Ossetia. "The United States supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Pence said. "And under President Donald Trump, the United States of America will object to any claim at any time by any nation that undermines this enduring principle." Pence also expressed support for Georgia’s eventual accession into NATO. "Further progress on the goals that the prime minister has set will bring Georgia even closer and NATO even closer to your grasp and it will strengthen the bond between our nations," he said.