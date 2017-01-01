|
PRESS RELEASE
VP Pence Pushes Line about Russian Threat in Baltics and Georgia
Aug. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is using his tour of the Baltic states and Georgia to push the Anglo-American war agenda for against Russia.
Pence declared at a news conference with the three Baltic Presidents in Tallinn, yesterday.
Pence pledged that President Trump would soon sign the Iran-Russia sanctions bill. The three Baltic Presidents welcomed Pence’s remarks and called for U.S. Patriot batteries to be deployed in their countries as well as additional NATO air policing of their airspace.
Pence continued propagating the Russia threat in Georgia, today. "America stands with Georgia," Pence said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili. "Today, Russia continues to occupy one-fifth of Georgian territory," Pence said, referring to Abkhazia and South Ossetia. "The United States supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Pence said.
Pence also expressed support for Georgia’s eventual accession into NATO.
