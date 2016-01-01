PRESS RELEASE Anti-Russia War Hype Hitting Fever Pitch In U.S. Media Aug. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—Certain U.S. news media outlets have been hyping the alleged threat that Russia supposedly presents to Eastern Europe over the past 24-48 hours, using the joint Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 exercise scheduled for September as their starting point. One of the think tank experts in the middle of the war hype is Philip Karber, president of the Potomac Foundation in Washington, D.C. Karber was exposed in 2016 as one of the sources of fake intelligence about the war in southeast Ukraine that was being used by then-NATO commander Gen. Philip Breedlove to hype the supposed Russia threat. Karber is cited in coverage by both the New York Times and U.S.A Today in articles that appeared, yesterday, pushing the Russian military threat. "Russia is preparing to send as many as 100,000 troops to the eastern edge of NATO territory at the end of the summer" screamed the New York Times (Russia has reported that less than 20,00 will be involved). The focus is on the First Guards Tank Army, the command that was re-established in November 2014 and is expected to participate in the upcoming Zapad exercise. "Beyond Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election in support of the Trump campaign, which has seized attention in the United States," the Times hyperventilates, "its military has in recent years deployed forces to Syria, seized Crimea and intervened in eastern Ukraine, rattled the Baltic states with snap exercises and buzzed NATO planes and ships." The Times quotes commander of the U.S. Army Europe Gen. Ben Hodges claiming that the only purpose of the First Guards Tank Army is to conduct offensive operations, while Karber is quoted saying that its presence near the Polish frontier poses a dilemma for NATO: It can defend Poland or it can defend the Baltics but it can’t do both in a short time. U.S.A Today, in its coverage, reported that the U.S. military is developing plans to provide lethal weaponry to Ukraine. The planning, U.S.A Today reports, "marks a change" in U.S. thinking about the conflict since it began in 2014, when Obama and Merkel said that providing weapons to Ukraine would provoke Russia. "But the Russians are doing all this anyway," and now threaten other NATO countries in Eastern Europe, Karber lies. "There’s a realization that there has to be a response, at least by the military," he said. Karber is calling on the U.S. to provide anti-tank weapons to the Kiev regime. In all of this there is hardly any mention that NATO is 1,000 km closer to Moscow than it was during the Cold War, or that the U.S. and EU backed the violent overthrow of the Ukraine government in 2014 by gangs of neo-Nazis, or that NATO is building up its own forces all along Russia’s western borders.