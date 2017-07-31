PRESS RELEASE

Trump Lashes Out at China on North Korea

July 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, President Donald Trump lashed out at China for supposedly doing nothing to help the United States regarding North Korea.

"Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk,"

he tweeted. "We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

The Chinese responded to Trump by saying there’s no link between trade and North Korea.

"They aren’t related. They should not be discussed together," said Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming. The Global Times commented that Trump’s tweet was not helpful, and that Trump does not understand the issues involved.

"Pyongyang is determined to develop its nuclear and missile program and does not care about military threats from the U.S. and South Korea. How could Chinese sanctions change the situation?"