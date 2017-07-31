|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Lashes Out at China on North Korea
July 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, President Donald Trump lashed out at China for supposedly doing nothing to help the United States regarding North Korea.
he tweeted. "We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"
The Chinese responded to Trump by saying there’s no link between trade and North Korea.
"They aren’t related. They should not be discussed together," said Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming. The Global Times commented that Trump’s tweet was not helpful, and that Trump does not understand the issues involved.
GT said in an editorial. To realize the goals of both better trade and peace on the Korean peninsula, "Beijing needs a more cooperative partner in the White House, not one who piles blame on China for the United States’ failures," said Xinhua in its own commentary.