PRESS RELEASE Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Pat Lang Behind VIPS, Not FBI July 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), speaking at the Politicon Convention in California on July 30, explained to thousands present what happened with the Democratic National Committee emails. "A firm called ‘CrowdStrike,’ financed by Goggle, provided security for the DNC emails, and told the FBI they were hacked.... The FBI hasn’t looked at the emails—it got its information from this firm. "There is another firm, called VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity) which is hardcore intelligence people. They don’t believe the ‘hacking,’ which the FBI hasn’t verified themselves. Others are saying it looks more like a flash drive device was used [for copying the data]—but we’re told it was a hack. We’re told, ‘Oh, it’s been proven.’ But the FBI hasn’t done this. "I’ve learned not to trust any intelligence until it’s been verified.... These are the groups who told George W. Bush he had to invade Iraq." The intelligence agencies want to spy on you. John Brennan has spent so much time in Saudi Arabia." In a similar vein, Col. Pat Lang (ret.), excerpts the VIPS report today on his blog, Sic Semper Tyrannis. He excerpts the "Memorandum for: the President," from VIPS, in what he calls a "good, for-the-record" Executive Summary: "MEMORANDUM FOR: The President "FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) "SUBJECT: Was the ’Russian Hack’ an Inside Job? "Executive Summary "Forensic studies of ’Russian hacking’ into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2016, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computers, and then doctored to incriminate Russia. "After examining metadata from the ’Guccifer 2.0’ July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server, independent cyber investigators have concluded that an insider copied DNC data onto an external storage device, and that ’telltale signs’ implicating Russia were then inserted. "Key among the findings of the independent forensic investigations is the conclusion that the DNC data was copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack. Of equal importance, the forensics show that the copying and doctoring were performed on the East coast of the U.S. Thus far, mainstream media have ignored the findings of these independent studies.... "Independent analyst Skip Folden, a retired IBM Program Manager for Information Technology U.S., who examined the recent forensic findings, is a co-author of this Memorandum. He has drafted a more detailed technical report titled ’Cyber-Forensic Investigation of ‘Russian Hack’ and Missing Intelligence Community Disclaimers,’ and sent it to the offices of the Special Counsel and the Attorney General. VIPS member William Binney, a former Technical Director at the National Security Agency, and other senior NSA ’alumni’ in VIPS attest to the professionalism of the independent forensic findings. "The recent forensic studies fill in a critical gap. Why the FBI neglected to perform any independent forensics on the original ’Guccifer 2.0’ material remains a mystery—as does the lack of any sign that the ‘hand-picked analysts’ from the FBI, CIA, and NSA, who wrote the ‘Intelligence Community Assessment" dated January 6, 2017, gave any attention to forensics.’ "NOTE: There has been so much conflation of charges about hacking that we wish to make very clear the primary focus of this Memorandum. We focus specifically on the July 5, 2016 alleged Guccifer 2.0 ‘hack’ of the DNC server. In earlier VIPS memoranda we addressed the lack of any evidence connecting the Guccifer 2.0 alleged hacks and WikiLeaks, and we asked President Obama specifically to disclose any evidence that WikiLeaks received DNC data from the Russians.... "Addressing this point at his last press conference (January 18), he described ‘the conclusions of the intelligence community’ as ‘not conclusive,’ even though the Intelligence Community Assessment of January 6 expressed ‘high confidence’ that Russian intelligence "relayed material it acquired from the DNC ... to WikiLeaks. "Obama’s admission came as no surprise to us. It has long been clear to us that the reason the U.S. government lacks conclusive evidence of a transfer of a ‘Russian hack’ to WikiLeaks is because there was no such transfer. Based mostly on the cumulatively unique technical experience of our ex-NSA colleagues, we have been saying for almost a year that the DNC data reached WikiLeaks via a copy/leak by a DNC insider (but almost certainly not the same person who copied DNC data on July 5, 2016). "From the information available, we conclude that the same inside-DNC, copy/leak process was used at two different times, by two different entities, for two distinctly different purposes: