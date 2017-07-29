|
PRESS RELEASE
China Rips into Brits’ Plan for Gunboat Diplomacy in South China Sea; ‘Remember the Opium War’
July 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—The official Chinese Communist Party paper Global Times’ editorial today blasts the announcement by both U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during a visit to Australia on July 27, and by U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on the same day, that Britain will be using its two new aircraft carriers to patrol the South China Sea. Johnson said that the operation was intended to uphold
Fallon said that Britain would not be constrained by China from sailing through the South China Sea, according to Global Times.
The editorial, referring to the start of the British Empire’s Opium Wars, continued: “It is no longer 1840. There are no longer any British colonies in East Asia and the presence of Britain’s warship in the region is more like ‘an aberration.’ ”
The daily recalls that the previous Cameron administration pledged a “golden decade for the U.K.-China relationship and viewed China as its major partner for economic cooperation.” But,
They repeat the obvious—there is no threat to freedom of navigation in the region, but only a “brutal and arrogant response” to China’s rise.
The editorial also notes that Australia has recently “acted hysterically against China regarding the issue,” although China has done nothing to provoke Australia.