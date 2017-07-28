PRESS RELEASE Paul Craig Roberts Warns Trump To Break with Neo-cons on Russia July 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former advisor to President Reagan and Glass-Steagall supporter Paul Craig Roberts penned two columns July 26 warning President Trump to avoid the anti-Russia trap. The first, titled, "Trump is Being Moved Aside so that Conflict with Russia Can Proceed," raises the question: "What is Congress up to, with their stupid bill that imposes more sanctions against Russia and removes the power of President Trump to rescind the sanctions President Obama imposed? To put the President in a box," he replies. "As far as I can tell, there is no one in Trump’s government who is loyal to Trump, or willing to back Trump’s effort to stop provoking the Russians... As far as I can tell, not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican Party "supports the left wing’s view that Trump’s election was illegitimate, because he was elected by the votes of illegitimate people—‘the deplorables,’ to use Hillary’s term. Who are the deplorables?’ They are the "remnants of America’s working class." Roberts raises the possibility that the Russians may be holding to the "unrealistic hope they can reach a deal with Washington," or "perhaps the Russian emphasis on diplomacy is just a way of gaining time to be prepared for the war Washington intends to bring them." In a second column, "A Ray of Hope," Roberts points to the neocon takeover of policy under Bill Clinton, and how "the outlook darkened under Obama." Under normal circumstances, Europe would have insisted that the U.S. stop the gratuitous provocations of Russia, "but normal circumstances have not existed since the end of World War II... European countries have become vassals," says Roberts, who host military bases that threaten Russia. Roberts concludes, "Now it seems Washington’s extraordinary arrogance and hubris has resulted in overreach. With new sanctions against Russia, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, told the United States: that’s over." Juncker said that if Europe’s "concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately in a matter of days." The French Foreign Ministry, says Roberts, said the sanctions "contradict international law" due to their "extraterritorial reach." Roberts concludes, "Let’s hope ... that Europe will give Washington the finger and disengage from the American Empire."