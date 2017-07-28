|
PRESS RELEASE
Europe Resists New Sanctions Imposed by United States Congress
July 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—The new Russian sanctions voted by Congress which imposes penalties on European companies which do business with Russian oil and gas companies offer an opportunity for real leaders to rally their populations around the national interests.
German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schäfer said July 26,
European Council President Jean-Claude Juncker, after pronouncing on July 26 that "The European Union is fully committed to the sanctions regime" mantra, continued,
France called the U.S. bill "unlawful," due to its "extraterritorial reach," on July 28, and added that it could impact Europeans if enacted, CNN reported. "We have challenged similar texts in the past," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Already on June 15, AP reported that Germany and Austria voiced sharp criticism and threatened retaliation, if the latest U.S. sanctions against Moscow affected European businesses involved in piping in Russian natural gas. In a joint statement, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Kern and Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that while it was important for Europe and the United States to form a united front on the issue of Ukraine, "We can’t accept the threat of illegal and extraterritorial sanctions against European companies," citing a section of the bill that calls for the United States to continue to oppose the Nord Stream-2 pipeline that would pump Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.