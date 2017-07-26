|
PRESS RELEASE
U.S. Envoy Volker Says U.S. Could Arm Ukraine; State Department Says Not So Fast
July 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy for the Ukraine conflict, told the BBC yesterday that the U.S. is considering sending arms to the Kiev regime.
"Defensive weapons, ones that would allow Ukraine to defend itself, and to take out tanks, for example, would actually help" stop Russia threatening Ukraine, he claimed.
he added. He said success in establishing peace in eastern Ukraine would require what he called a new strategic dialogue with Russia.
At the State Department, spokeswoman Heather Nauert walked back Volker’s threat.
"We are not there yet," she said during her regular briefing, yesterday.
Not surprisingly, the Kremlin contradicted Volker on his assertion that the U.S. supply of weapons to the Kiev regime would not be provocative.
Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday.