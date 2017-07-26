PRESS RELEASE

Paris: New American Sanctions Against Moscow Are Contrary to International Law

PARIS, July 26, 2017 (Nouvelle Solidarité)—Agence France Presse reports this afternoon that the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement against the new American sanctions approved by the U.S. House of Representatives against Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Were they to be adopted, it says, their "extraterritorial" consequences

"would permit the creation of measures against European corporations or individuals, due to situations which have no link to the United States." "The extraterritorial extension of that text appears thus to be illegal relative to international law. We have contested similar texts that were adopted in the past."

The communique announces that protective measures will be taken.