PRESS RELEASE VIPS Memo to Trump: DNC E-mails ‘Leaked,’ Not ‘Hacked’ July 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—In their persistent drive to free the nation from the paralizing grips of the Russiagate disinformation campaign, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) released a memo directly intended for the President Monday. It outlines the latest proofs that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) e-mails were "leaked" not "hacked;" and the steps Trump could now take to completely dispel the prevalent lies on this matter. VIPS bases its memorandum, and its proof, on information compiled through the "forensic analysis" of the DNC’s computer, which has now been completed. "After examining metadata from the Guccifer 2.0 July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server," says the memorandum, "independent cyber investigators have concluded that an insider copied DNC data onto an external storage device, and that ‘telltale signs’ implicating Russia were then inserted." "Key among the findings," they write, "is the conclusion that the DNC data was copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack. Of equal importance, the forensics show that the copying and doctoring were performed on the East coast of the U.S." [emphasis added] The VIPS release then points to the Wikileaks revelation of a CIA technology called the "Marble Framework," designed to "obfuscate" the tracks of the CIA in any hacking operations. This technology was revealed in a huge dump of CIA cyber-hacking tools that Wikileaks labeled "Vault 7." Pointing to this, the VIPS release prompts Trump to further investigate, further suggesting that Trump might take this up with Putin. "Mr. President, we do not know if CIA’s Marble Framework, or tools like it, played some kind of role in the campaign to blame Russia for hacking the DNC ... These are areas that might profit from early White House review ... In his interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, he [Putin] seemed quite willing—perhaps even eager—to address issues related to the kind of cyber tools revealed in the Vault 7 disclosures... " The memo is signed by the full "steering group" of the VIPS, some twenty intelligence professionals.