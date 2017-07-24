|
PRESS RELEASE
VIPS Memo to Trump: DNC E-mails ‘Leaked,’ Not ‘Hacked’
July 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—In their persistent drive to free the nation from the paralizing grips of the Russiagate disinformation campaign, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) released a memo directly intended for the President Monday. It outlines the latest proofs that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) e-mails were "leaked" not "hacked;" and the steps Trump could now take to completely dispel the prevalent lies on this matter.
VIPS bases its memorandum, and its proof, on information compiled through the "forensic analysis" of the DNC’s computer, which has now been completed. "After examining metadata from the Guccifer 2.0 July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server," says the memorandum,
"Key among the findings," they write,
The VIPS release then points to the Wikileaks revelation of a CIA technology called the "Marble Framework," designed to "obfuscate" the tracks of the CIA in any hacking operations. This technology was revealed in a huge dump of CIA cyber-hacking tools that Wikileaks labeled "Vault 7." Pointing to this, the VIPS release prompts Trump to further investigate, further suggesting that Trump might take this up with Putin.
The memo is signed by the full "steering group" of the VIPS, some twenty intelligence professionals.