PRESS RELEASE Communications Workers’ Letter Mobilizes To ‘Take On Wall Street’ July 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which played a role in getting Glass-Steagall reinstatement into the Democratic Party’s 2016 Presidential Platform, mobilizes in its latest members’ newsletter to "Take On Wall Street," including restoring Glass-Steagall. The union represents 700,000 workers in the United States, working for the big communications and IT companies but also in call centers and other shops. The newsletter says: "Leaders from both the House and the Senate say it’s time to pass new laws to address the predatory economic power of Wall Street banks and billionaires, and to make the financial system work for working people, not just the wealthy and the well-connected. These members are announcing their leadership on various key ingredients of the ‘Take On Wall Street’ agenda including enacting a 21st Century Glass-Steagall firewall between commercial and investment banking, closing Wall Street tax loopholes on carried interest and CEO bonuses, passing a tax on financial transactions to help pay for college affordability and other investments to help working families, and addressing the revolving door between Wall Street and government by prohibiting golden parachute pay packages for financial industry employees who go into government." The section is followed by a link to contact Congress Members in support of Take On Wall Street.