PRESS RELEASE

De-Escalation Agreement Signed for Syria’s East Ghouta Region

July 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Defense Ministry announced today that agreements on a functioning de-escalation zone for the East Ghouta region of Damascus province in Syria, have been concluded, after talks between the Russian military and Syrian opposition groups in Cairo, Egypt.

"The documents fix borders of the de-escalation zone, locations and authorities of the forces observing the de-escalation, as well as routes for delivery of humanitarian aid and for free movement of the civilians,"

the ministry said in a statement. "The first humanitarian convoy to the de-escalation zone and evacuation of the injured are due within days."