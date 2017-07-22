|
PRESS RELEASE
De-Escalation Agreement Signed for Syria’s East Ghouta Region
July 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian Defense Ministry announced today that agreements on a functioning de-escalation zone for the East Ghouta region of Damascus province in Syria, have been concluded, after talks between the Russian military and Syrian opposition groups in Cairo, Egypt.
the ministry said in a statement. "The first humanitarian convoy to the de-escalation zone and evacuation of the injured are due within days."
In Damascus, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces announced a cessation of hostilities for a number of areas of Eastern Ghouta, which was to have taken effect at noon, today, local time.