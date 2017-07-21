|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia, China Meet for Seventh Northeast Asia Dialogue; Vow To Maintain Close Contact on Dealing with Korean Peninsula
July 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—China and Russia just completed the seventh round of Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security, where the question of North Korea and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as discussed.
"On July 20, Beijing hosted the seventh round of Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Security in North-East Asia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
They
Meanwhile South Korea’s Ministry of Defense reiterated its call for military talks with North Korea, for which today was a soft deadline. "The Ministry of National Defense once again calls on the North to respond positively to our offer as soon as possible," the statement said according to Yonhap news agency and as reported by TASS.
"The North Korean side has not issued a position so far," Yonhap cited the South Korean Defense Ministry as saying in its statement. "Accordingly, it has become virtually difficult to open the talks today."
Following a non-response from North Korea, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-Kyun said,
North-South military talks have been suspended since December 2015. North Korea has also remained silent on an offer made by South Korea’s Red Cross to meet on August 1 and discuss potential reunions for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.