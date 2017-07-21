PRESS RELEASE Rep. Walter Jones to Trump: Don’t Raise U.S. Troop Levels in Afghanistan; Let Congress Review Policy July 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rep. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) sent an open letter yesterday to President Trump urging him not to escalate U.S. involvement in the Afghanistan conflict, and to involve Congress in future plans in that theater. He wrote that many Congressmen "believe we have been denied our sacred duty to debate and declare war." This is especially true on Afghanistan because it has lasted 16 years, cost almost $1 trillion, has involved "no direct goal or strategy," and continues to lose American lives. He cited statements by Donald Trump dating back to 2011 to the effect that Afghanistan is "wasting lives and money in Iraq and Afghanistan," and that "Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train." Jones mentioned that ex-Marine Commandant, General Chuck Krulak, emailed him warning, "No one has ever conquered Afghanistan ... and many have tried. We will join the list of nations that have tried and failed." Jones urged Trump to ask Congress to debate and vote on any troop level increases to involve the whole nation in the decision, and then, "go before the American people and U.S. military to explain the bencharks you chose for Afghanistan." He concluded with the declaration, "Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires! We do not want a tombstone to read, ’United States of America.’ "