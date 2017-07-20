PRESS RELEASE

Trump Withdrew Support from Anti-Assad ‘Moderates’

July 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Washington Post has issued a report, based on statements attributed to anonymous government officials, that President Trump has withdrawn training and weapons assistance from anti-Assad groups in Syria. Although revealed now, the report states that the decision was made one month prior to the Trump/Putin summit meeting on July 7.

Despite comments from experts consulted by the Post that this decision is "falling into a Russian trap," it is entirely consistent with the Trump Administration’s commitment to cooperate with Russia to demilitarize the conflict, by negotiating a series of regional ceasefire agreements.