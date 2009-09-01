PRESS RELEASE Oregon Moves Closer to Decriminalizing All Drugs: Heroin, Cocaine, Meth, Ecstasy—You Name It July 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Oregon House Bill 2355, which passed the state House with a vote of 36-23, and the Senate with a vote of 20-9, decriminalizes a half-dozen hard drugs, including heroin. The bill now goes to Governor Kate Brown for approval. The only caveat in the bill is that the user not have any prior felony convictions or more than two prior drug convictions. A second pro-drug bill, House Bill 3078, reduces drug-related property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, TheFreeThoughtProject.com reports. Oregon proudly proclaims that it was the first state to decriminalize personal consumption of cannabis in 1973, legalize medical marijuana in 1998, and fully legalize "recreational use" in 2015. And now this atrocity. All of this is justified by the drug lobby with the arguments that the war on drugs has failed; that drug addiction is a health problem, not a criminal problem; and that it is racist to throw people in jail for drugs. The entire policy of conducting a new Opium War against the population of the United States and other countries, and of justifying it with these arguments, was concocted by the British Empire, and its agents such as George Soros, as EIR has extensively documented.