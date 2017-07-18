|
International Observers To Be Invited to Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 Exercise To Counter False Claims
July 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Andrey Ravkov told TASS yesterday that international observers are being invited to the joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2017 exercise set for mid-September 2017.
Ravkov said, in reference to claims made in some NATO capitals that the exercise will number as many as 100,000 troops or is a cover for provocations against the Baltic states. Ravkov stressed though that invitations will be sent not only to defense attachés accredited to the country's Defense Ministry but also to a number of international organizations, such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, NATO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Ravkov said, and that more than 80 observers will be invited. "We have nothing to hide. Our exercises are purely defensive," the minister said.
Ravkov reported that the total number of troops involved will be over 10,000.
he said. Ravkov stressed that