PRESS RELEASE Neocons Set Up Another Trans-Atlantic Anti-Russia Hit-Squad in D.C. July 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—They are calling themselves the "Alliance for Securing Democracy," but it’s just another regrouping of the war-mongers of the Bush and Obama administrators, famously dubbed "the Children of Satan" by the LaRouche movement. Russia is the current enemy, and China comes next, of this bipartisan, trans-Atlantic hit squad, which now operates out of the offices of the German Marshall Fund in the Washington, D.C. The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald yesterday called attention to this "Alliance," founded on July 11, incensed at the role of leading establishment Democrats in rehabilitating "these war-loving neocons" who had been rightfully marginalized by the American people with the discrediting of the Bush administration. It has two co-chairs: Democrat Laura Rosenberger, foreign policy advisor for "Hillary for America" in the 2016 election, and a former high-level Obama State Department and NSC staff member; and Republican Jamie Fly, former Marco Rubio advisor, Bush, Jr. Defense and NSC official, and erstwhile editor of the soon-to-close Foreign Policy Initiative founded by his buddy, the notorious Project for the New American Century’s Bill Kristol. (Among their exploits together, Fly and Kristol published a joint call for bombing Iran’s nuclear sites in 2012.) Among others on the Alliance’s Advisory Council, are Kristol, Bush, Sr.’s Homeland Security Secretary Mike Chertoff, Obama CIA director Michael Morell, the infamous Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul, Joe Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan, and former NATO Adm. James Stavridis. Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves is the sole European of the bunch. "With upcoming elections in Germany and Italy, and the U.S. 2018 mid-term elections fast approaching, there is an urgent need for a deeper understanding of Russia’s tactics, how they are evolving, and how to defend against and deter them," its German Marshall Fund hosts stated in announcing the Alliance’s "launch." The Alliance’s Mission Statement is rabid. "Finding out what happened in the United States in 2016 and the impact it had is important. But that is not enough.... Russia’s efforts are also ongoing across Europe—and we also need to prepare for other state actors to replicate Putin’s tactics.... "Meeting this challenge to our democracy demands that Republicans and Democrats in the United States unite with our democratic allies around the world to better understand Russia’s multifaceted aggression in order to defend ourselves and our democratic partners, and deter such activity in the future.... "The Alliance will forge partnerships across the Atlantic with political leaders, policymakers, like-minded institutions, and technical experts to address the urgent need to secure our democracies," they promise.