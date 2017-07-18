|
PRESS RELEASE
China Poses Belt and Road Solution for Korea and Northeast Asia
July 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—A leading engineer professor in China has presented a powerful and optimistic proposal for solving the Korea crisis—through the New Silk Road. Called "Belt and Road Initiative [BRI], [it] meshes with South Korea’s Northern Policy," the op-ed in today’s Global Times is written by Ding Rongjun, Chairman of the Board of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor of diplomacy at Tongji University.
Ding notes that South Korean leaders since Park Chung-hee have promoted linking the country with Europe, but it is now both possible and urgent. The Belt and Road Initiative, he says, is "one way of achieving regional or even global peace, stability and cooperation among states." China and South Korea have the ability to "dial down emerging regional tensions" by "increasing the connectivity of Eurasia via the passageway of Busan-Pyongyang-Russia’s Far East-Central Asia and Europe."
He writes:
It is of note that the BRI has not played a significant role in East Asia, largely due to the North Korea problem. Now, although Ding does not mention it, the potential for China, Russia, South Korea and the United States under Trump to agree on a workable approach to the Korea problem now makes a BRI solution possible.