PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov Demands U.S. Return Russian Property, or It’s Robbery
July 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that it would be a "robbery in broad daylight" if the United States sets conditions for the return of the Russian diplomatic properties it seized.
Lavrov was referring to a RIA Novosti report today which cited an unnamed, high-ranking White House official as saying that the United States is not planning to return the diplomatic property to Russia without asking for "something in return." (original emphasis)
"Is that source [the high-ranking official] anonymous?", Lavrov asked, while speaking to journalists today. "[If] so, I believe that their conscience is not clear.
Lavrov concluded.
Lavrov said he hopes that the Trump administration includes people with logic, who understand that their predecessors in the Obama Administration decided to seize the Russian property, as well as expel 35 Russian diplomats, in a "state of agony." Lavrov said the Obama-led authorities did not know
Lavrov said.