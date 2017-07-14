|
PRESS RELEASE
Council on Foreign Relations Pushes Military Confrontation with China
July 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—The New York Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) journal, Foreign Affairs, released an article in its July/August issue titled "Course Correction—How to Stop China’s Maritime Advance," by Ely Ratner, CFR’s China hand, and a former Vice-President Joe Biden security advisor for Asia, as well as an Asia hand at both the neocon Center for a New American Security and the RAND Corporation.
Ratner rants that China is "poised to seize control" of the South China Sea, which
Pretending that the other claimants to the rocks and islands in the South China Sea are pleading for U.S. military help to stop China’s aggression (the opposite is the case), Ratner calls for more military presence, for vastly increasing military hardware and support to Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, in preparation for war with China. The U.S. must "abandon its neutrality" on issues of sovereignty [which Obama essentially ignored in any case] and
Ratner also asserts that China is preparing to
This is, of course, clinically insane, since China depends on trade through the South China Sea—which requires freedom of navigation—far more than the United States does. Ratner lets it all out by warning that these moves by China would "limit the United States ability to project military power and political influence in Asia." The Obama/neocon credo of American imperial rule.
He adds: