South Koreans Fight Back Against President Moon’s Anti-Nuclear Actions

July 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Both labor and private nuclear firms are putting up a fight against President Moon Jae-in’s anti-nuclear plans. Moon issued executive orders to decommission a plant whose forty-year license had run out (rather than extending the license), and stopping the construction on two plants that were well under way, the Shin-Gori Nuclear Power Plant numbers 5 and 6.

The Board of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a government body, was scheduled to meet today to vote on whether or not to accept Moon’s order. There is at least a possibility that they will vote against. But the meeting was blocked by protesting trade union workers.