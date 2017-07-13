|
PRESS RELEASE
South Koreans Fight Back Against President Moon’s Anti-Nuclear Actions
July 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Both labor and private nuclear firms are putting up a fight against President Moon Jae-in’s anti-nuclear plans. Moon issued executive orders to decommission a plant whose forty-year license had run out (rather than extending the license), and stopping the construction on two plants that were well under way, the Shin-Gori Nuclear Power Plant numbers 5 and 6.
The Board of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a government body, was scheduled to meet today to vote on whether or not to accept Moon’s order. There is at least a possibility that they will vote against. But the meeting was blocked by protesting trade union workers.
Korea Times reports that KHNP employees and some residents nearby the plant site are also protesting the closure, along with a consortium led by Samsung Construction & Trade. The company claimed that KHNP unilaterally stopped the project for no legitimate reason, while failing to suggest any plans to reimburse them for additional expenses caused by the measure.